Public meeting held to discuss plans for Devola Sewer Project

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A public meeting regarding the construction of the Devola Sewer Project was held Tuesday evening at Washington State Community College.

Included in the discussion were the project’s progress and recently-obtained public funding.

County officials, including the county engineer and prosecutor, were also in attendance to answer questions on the construction and legal matters.

Officials stressed resident support at the meeting as the commissioners reminded residents of the tight deadline from the court order to get the sewer project completed.

“If the residents here work together, we can keep the cost of this project low,” said Flite Freimann, Director of the Washington County Department of Job and Family Services. “In the event that we do not have the right-of-ways the maintenance agreements or the easements signed, the county will have no choice but to ultimately file suit against you as an individual to gain access to your property.”

Another point made from the meeting was that officials could not determine final payment numbers because of the multiple factors that will go into the payment and that every resident’s situation is different.

While there is not a firm deadline until the bids go out, Commissioner Charlie Schilling says the project needs to be completed by the end of 2023.

