Rusen honored for establishing local public defender’s office

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A long-time attorney who established Wood County’s first public defender’s office, was honored Wednesday for her years of legal service.

Michele Rusen is retiring December 3. She was presented Wednesday with the “Jack” Rogers Award for Outstanding Public Service, by West Virginia’s Director of Public Defender services, Dana Eddy.

The Fourth Circuit Public Defender’s office was established in late 2015 with a half-dozen attorneys, to provide defense services to low and moderate-income residents.

Are you optimistic about the future of the office?, we asked Rusen after the presentation.

“I certainly arm. I think they’ve got a good groundwork from which to go forward, and I know that the new public defender will support the programs I’ve supported and keep things going.”

Angela Brunicardi Doss will become the new chief public defender.

Rusen came to Wood County in 1989 after serving with the federal prosecutor’s office. She was Wood County’s prosecuting attorney from 1993 through 1996, and served afterwards in private practice.

She and her husband, local attorney Walt Auvil, plan to travel, but she said she doesn’t rule out other opportunities.

