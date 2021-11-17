Sheriff addresses retirement on Facebook

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens made a statement about his recently announced retirement on Facebook Monday evening.

Stephens said he has been under intense stress, which has had a negative affect on his health. He apologized for not filling out his 2020-2024 term as sheriff and thanked his supporters. He also said he has learned a lot about himself recently and while he has tried to change his attitude, it appears to have been too late.

Stephens said he isn’t looking for sympathy. He said he wants to enjoy life with his wife and watch his grandchildren grow up. You can read the full post here.

A Charleston-based law firm had been investigating complaints against Stephens on behalf of the Wood County Commission when Stephens announced his retirement.

That investigation has since been suspended. However, he is still at the center of two law suits for his alleged mistreatment of workers in the sheriff’s department.

He was also handed a vote of no confidence by the Wood County Deputy Sheriff’s Association in October.

Wood County Commission has been charged with finding an interim replacement for Stephens, before voters pick someone in 2022 to complete the 2020-2024 term.

Stephens said in his post that he would do anything he could to make it a smooth transition.

His retirement takes effect December 1.

He did not immediately respond to our request for comment.

