Student Athlete of the Week: Robert Shockey

By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Robert Shockey is a sophomore at Parkersburg South High School who is a football player and wrestler for the Patriots.

Robert has a 4.0 GPA, and is managing his time as a member of the seven-time defending state champion wrestling team, and the starting quarterback for the Patriots who just came off a playoff appearance.

While Robert is excited for the start of wrestling season, he says football is his favorite sport.

