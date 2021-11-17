Student Athlete of the Week: Robert Shockey
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Robert Shockey is a sophomore at Parkersburg South High School who is a football player and wrestler for the Patriots.
Robert has a 4.0 GPA, and is managing his time as a member of the seven-time defending state champion wrestling team, and the starting quarterback for the Patriots who just came off a playoff appearance.
While Robert is excited for the start of wrestling season, he says football is his favorite sport.
