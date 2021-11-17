Student Athlete of the Week: Robert Shockey

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Robert Shockey is a sophomore at Parkersburg South High School who is a football player and wrestler for the Patriots.

Robert has a 4.0 GPA, and is managing his time as a member of the seven-time defending state champion wrestling team, and the starting quarterback for the Patriots who just came off a playoff appearance.

While Robert is excited for the start of wrestling season, he says football is his favorite sport.

