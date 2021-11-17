This local will get her first book published at 81 years old

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - A local 81 year old is set to get her poetry published for the first time.

WTAP spoke with the author about what inspired the collection of poems she spent a decade writing.

The book is titled ‘While the Sleeping World Dreams.’ It’s a collection of poems Fredretta Lavara Eason never set out to publish but, 40 years after the fact, she made a fateful friend.

Her neighbor Carl Nelson is a publisher.

Nelson remembered, “..., I found out she had a whole book of poems. They’d been collected by her sons in a spiral notebook.”

The book is inspired by Eason’s life, some of which she spent as the wife of a submariner and the mother of a handful of kids.

Eason remembered, “Submariners wives - we stuck together. We had to...,” She then added, ”..., we were just there for each other because they didn’t go away for overnight. They went away for months at a time.”

There were periods in which the only way Eason could get in touch with her husband was with three short messages - one of which made it into the book.

Nelson read, “Thanksgiving without you is a neck and a wing. No leg, no breast, a skinny, dead thing,” He then laughed, adding, “This raised the admiral’s eyebrows and it had to go around a couple times before it got through.”

The message, Eason clarified, was innocent, much like the other half of her book, which has poems kids can enjoy.

Eason said finding out she was going to be published at 81 years old was surreal and she hopes it inspires other people.

“I hope people are inspired to just live - to just live, to just knock it out, and rip it up, tear it up, do it,” she said.

