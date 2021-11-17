Advertisement

Treasurer Moore promotes “Hope Scholarship program” in Parkersburg

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s state treasurer was in Parkersburg Wednesday to promote a scholarship program approved earlier this year by the West Virginia Legislature.

Treasurer Riley Moore spoke about the newly-created “Hope Scholarship” program during a visit to Parkersburg Catholic High School.

The scholarship will be an education savings account, allowing parents and families to use $4,600 in state money toward their child’s education.

Moore says it can be used at either public or private schools.

”It’s an advantage for every student in the state to be able to tailor what their educational needs are, and match that up with the educational institution that makes the most sense, where they’re going to get the most out of it. This is about giving parents and students the flexibility to use the best way they see fit.”

Moore and his staff have been visiting schools across the state, educating them about the program and how it works.

The scholarship program is scheduled to begin in the fall 2022, with the application period to begin next March.

