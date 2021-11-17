United Way Alliance and Mountaineer Food Bank hold mobile food pantry

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley and Mountaineer Food Bank are partnering with two big wood county companies to help those in need.

The non-profits are working with Chemours and Dupont to put on a mobile food pantry.

Chemours is providing volunteers and their lot for this food pantry, and Dupont is financing the entire food drive.

“It’s a really awesome thing to provide this kind of service for a community and those who need it,” says Chemours regional communications manager, Robin Ollis Stemple.

Officials say that they are giving away 11 thousand pounds of food to roughly three hundred families.

“Giving back to the community is very important to us. We have a very active employee base here that gives back to the community in various forms. Whether it’s time or monetary donations. Things like this like doing stuff with the food bank, we have a lot of volunteers out here today serving the community to those in need,” says Dupont site manager, John Kovaleski.

Officials say this is an important time to do this drive with the holidays coming up.

“Basically with the holidays coming up and different situations due to COVID people are in need. We’re trying to fill that gap, stand in that gap and provide that impact that they’re going to need these holidays,” says the United Way Alliance community impact director, Sara Hess.

Dupont and Chemours officials say that they are always happy to help those in need. Especially with this food drive.

