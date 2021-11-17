Williamstown Volleyball first Class A championship since 2014

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets were crowned as the Class A Volleyball champions on Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center.

In the quarterfinals, Williamstown defeated Moorefield 3-0, and then in the semi-finals, it was a 3-0 win over Buffalo.

Then on Saturday morning, the Yellow Jackets defeated the same team they knocked out in regionals in the Ritchie County Rebels in a 3-1 win to claim the title.

Williamstown wins their first state volleyball championship since 2014, and head coach Rachelle Cole knew there was something special in this team early on in the season.

“There were some thoughts like we actually could do this,” Cole said. “We had some tough fought out wins during the season. And as a coaching staff, we just thought this was the group that could do it. Every single person was just such a huge factor and I can’t even you know say that this person played the best because they all played just exceptional. And I think that’s kind of what we pushed all year is that we wanted them to work together and to be a team and that if they did then they could accomplish their goals.”

Senior Lakyn Joy has spent her last four years on the volleyball team, and she says the experience the team has helped the team get further than they had as a group.

“Freshman year was super scary just because we were little freshman,” said Joy. “I think when we were seniors just going in we were just like, ‘Okay we have been here before.’ And just reminiscing where we were before freshman year, it was just crazy being there and just the excitement in the atmosphere.”

The Jackets have won a few state championships in the past year, including in boy’s basketball, tennis, cross country, and now volleyball.

