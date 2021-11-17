Advertisement

Williamstown Volleyball first Class A championship since 2014

Williamstown wins the Class A volleyball championship
Williamstown wins the Class A volleyball championship(Julia Westerman, WDTV)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets were crowned as the Class A Volleyball champions on Saturday at the Charleston Civic Center.

In the quarterfinals, Williamstown defeated Moorefield 3-0, and then in the semi-finals, it was a 3-0 win over Buffalo.

Then on Saturday morning, the Yellow Jackets defeated the same team they knocked out in regionals in the Ritchie County Rebels in a 3-1 win to claim the title.

Williamstown wins their first state volleyball championship since 2014, and head coach Rachelle Cole knew there was something special in this team early on in the season.

“There were some thoughts like we actually could do this,” Cole said. “We had some tough fought out wins during the season. And as a coaching staff, we just thought this was the group that could do it. Every single person was just such a huge factor and I can’t even you know say that this person played the best because they all played just exceptional. And I think that’s kind of what we pushed all year is that we wanted them to work together and to be a team and that if they did then they could accomplish their goals.”

Senior Lakyn Joy has spent her last four years on the volleyball team, and she says the experience the team has helped the team get further than they had as a group.

“Freshman year was super scary just because we were little freshman,” said Joy. “I think when we were seniors just going in we were just like, ‘Okay we have been here before.’ And just reminiscing where we were before freshman year, it was just crazy being there and just the excitement in the atmosphere.”

The Jackets have won a few state championships in the past year, including in boy’s basketball, tennis, cross country, and now volleyball.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Steve Stephens (file)
Sheriff Steve Stephens to retire December 1
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens was not surprised at the guilty verdict of Derek Chauvin
Second lawsuit filed against Wood County Sheriff, Commission
Red and blue lights
Troopers say multiple people hurt after wreck on US 50 near SR 144 in Athens
For Alexis Rickard’s 17th birthday, all she wanted was to get adopted and, this time, her wish...
West Virginia teens struggle to find placement in foster families
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Vacant home burned in Parkersburg

Latest News

Student Athlete: Robert Shockey
WTAP News @ 6 - Student Athlete: Robert Shockey
Robert Shockey is the Student Athlete of the Week
Student Athlete of the Week: Robert Shockey
Carlee Nelson signs with WVU for gymnastics
Carlee Nelson signs to W.V.U. Gymnastics team
WTAP News @ 6 - Abbie Smith signs with Concord
WTAP News @ 6 - Abbie Smith signs with Concord