Wood County Clerk not seeking re-election

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes has told WTAP News he will not be seeking re-election when his current term expires at the end of 2022.

Rhodes first became county clerk in 2013, when longtime clerk Jamie Six stepped down. He was elected to fill Six’s unexpired term in 2014, and to fill a full six-year term in 2018. Previously, he had served as deputy clerk under Six.

”At the end of 2022, I will have a little over 38 years of service to Wood County, in several different positions,” Rhodes explained. “It’s time for someone else to come in and maybe have a different view of some things in the county clerk’s office.”

The clerk is known for being the county’s chief elections officer, but the clerk’s office also is responsible for keeping and storing legal documents such as deeds, wills, birth and death certificates and marriage licenses.

The office has had other changes this year. Deputy Clerk Melody Ross retired in September. Rhodes will continue to manage the 2022 election cycle, as his current term continues through next year.

Rhodes also worked for the Wood County Sheriff’s office, serving for part of that time as its chief tax deouty.

