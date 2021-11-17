WV Navigator coming to help those seeking affordable health care plans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - First Choice Services will be coming to the Wood County area to help those seeking affordable health care plans.

The group is doing this through WV Navigator.

They will be providing in-person assistance to those in Wood Co. Thursday from 10 in the morning to 4 p.m. at the Judge Black Annex in the Wood Co. tax office on Market Street.

With the annual open enrollment period happening now, this group is looking to give those that are unable to get affordable health insurance.

“So, anybody that can’t get insurance through their job or through Medicare, they can come to this event and get free assistance and finding and signing up for an insurance plan on the health insurance market place,” says First Choice Services program director, Jeremy Smith.

Both healthcare providers will be at the facility to help anyone.

The two providers in the area are Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and Care Source.

The event is not by appointment and accepts any and all walk-ins.

