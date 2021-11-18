73 unique quilts on display at “Oh! My Stars!” quilt show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Vibrant colors and intricate designs are now on display at the 17th Annual Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum.

Quilters from across the Buckeye and mountain state submitted their quilts for this annual competition and show. Brenda Wentzel, Chairman of the Quilt Committee at Blennerhassett Museum, says the theme this year is “Oh! My Stars!”

Wentzel says the show was supposed to happen in March but was rescheduled to take place now due to COVID-19 concerns. Wentzel says judges voted on the quilts last week and gave awards to the winners in multiple categories. She says there are 73 quilts on display this year. Some are hand stitched, some are mini quilts, and all have their own unique design.

“This is the very first year that we have no identical quilts. A lot of times we will have quilts that have been done with two patterns but done up in different fabrics and colors. This year everyone is unique. There’s just one of a kind in the 73 quilts that we have here-every one’s different,” Wentzel said.

Tickets for the quilt show are $4 per person and $2 for kids aged 3 to 12. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and the show ends this Sunday.

Wentzel says the quilt committee may decide to have the show take place this time every year instead of in March after many people told them they like having the quilts on display during this time of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.