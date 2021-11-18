Advertisement

73 unique quilts on display at “Oh! My Stars!” quilt show

Brenda Wentzel showcasing one of the 73 quilts at the quilt show
Brenda Wentzel showcasing one of the 73 quilts at the quilt show(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Vibrant colors and intricate designs are now on display at the 17th Annual Heritage Quilt Show at the Blennerhassett Museum.

Quilters from across the Buckeye and mountain state submitted their quilts for this annual competition and show. Brenda Wentzel, Chairman of the Quilt Committee at Blennerhassett Museum, says the theme this year is “Oh! My Stars!”

Wentzel says the show was supposed to happen in March but was rescheduled to take place now due to COVID-19 concerns. Wentzel says judges voted on the quilts last week and gave awards to the winners in multiple categories. She says there are 73 quilts on display this year. Some are hand stitched, some are mini quilts, and all have their own unique design.

“This is the very first year that we have no identical quilts. A lot of times we will have quilts that have been done with two patterns but done up in different fabrics and colors. This year everyone is unique. There’s just one of a kind in the 73 quilts that we have here-every one’s different,” Wentzel said.

Tickets for the quilt show are $4 per person and $2 for kids aged 3 to 12. The show is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day and the show ends this Sunday.

Wentzel says the quilt committee may decide to have the show take place this time every year instead of in March after many people told them they like having the quilts on display during this time of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens
Sheila Diane Gore obit
Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane
David Alan Eddy obit
Obituary: Eddy, David Alan
Former doc named in acupuncture investigation
Hotline complaint prompted new investigation into former doc at Beckley VA Medical Center
Sheriff addresses retirement on Facebook

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/18/21
Crash update
UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens, 11/18/21
Judge Waters grants motion for mental evaluation of Keith Allen Crace.
Belpre man granted mental evaluation in hearing
Christmas
Upcoming holiday events