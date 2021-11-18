Advertisement

Belpre man granted mental evaluation in hearing

Judge Waters grants motion for mental evaluation of Keith Allen Crace.
By Zach Miles
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday morning, Keith Allen Crace appeared in court at the Wood County Judicial building in Parkersburg. Judge Robert A. Waters agreed to the motion for a mental evaluation of Crace before a decision is made in his case.

Crace was arrested on Oct. 30 after he entered the Vienna Walmart with a loaded pistol and started waving it around. Witnesses claimed that Crace did not directly point the gun at any individuals.

He was charged with wanton endangerment, which is a felony.

Once Crace is evaluated for his mental health, the next steps will be taken in the case.

WTAP will have more details as they become available.

