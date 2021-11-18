Belpre man granted mental evaluation in hearing

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Thursday morning, Keith Allen Crace appeared in court at the Wood County Judicial building in Parkersburg. Judge Robert A. Waters agreed to the motion for a mental evaluation of Crace before a decision is made in his case.

Crace was arrested on Oct. 30 after he entered the Vienna Walmart with a loaded pistol and started waving it around. Witnesses claimed that Crace did not directly point the gun at any individuals.

He was charged with wanton endangerment, which is a felony.

Once Crace is evaluated for his mental health, the next steps will be taken in the case.

WTAP will have more details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.