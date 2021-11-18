Advertisement

Church of His Presence holding turkey giveaway this Sunday

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One Parkersburg church is helping families put food on the table for Thanksgiving.

Church of His Presence in Parkersburg will be holding a turkey giveaway beginning at 10:30 in the morning on Sunday.

The church is working with local grocery stores in the area to help provide gift cards to purchase turkeys.

Church of His Presence senior pastor, Jordan Bradford, says events like this giveaway is all in the holiday spirit.

“Well Jesus said it is better to give than to receive. And so, we focus on giving back. It’s been a difficult year but we wanted to focus on families and what we can do to make their Thanksgiving a little bit better. And this is something that we can do to give back,” says Bradford.

The first 50 families that show up will have a chance to receive a turkey.

Bradford says that each turkey is roughly 20 pounds in size.

