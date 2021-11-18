Donated decorations ready for distribution

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Earlier this month, we reported on Marietta Main Street’s “Recycle the Cheer” effort.

As part of their monthly “First Friday” event, the organization teamed up with the Salvation Army of Washington County to collect gently-used holiday decorations.

According to event organizers, the goal was to spread “cheer and brighten up the holiday season for families across Marietta.”

The Salvation Army says that the distribution day for these donated decorations has arrived.

Megan Barker of the Salvation Army says she’s seen the need in our community. She hopes these decorations go to the families who might not have another way to buy them.

Decorations will be distributed Friday, November 19th on a first come, first serve basis at the Salvation Army of Washington County during regular business hours, 10 a.m. To 3 p.m.

