Investigators release new images in connection to Amber Alert for Noah Clare

(Gray News) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released new photos in connection to an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare.

The TBI says these images were taken by a surveillance camera in San Clemente, California, on Nov. 11, showing Jacob, Noah and Amber Clare.

Authorities say this is the first time they have been able to confirm that 16-year-old Amber Clare is with Jacob Clare, who is accused of kidnapping Noah.

According to Noah’s mother, Amber is Jacob’s niece and was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Noah’s mother reported to police on Nov. 7 that Jacob, her ex-boyfriend, failed to return their 3-year-old son at the end of a scheduled visit.

On Nov. 8, she applied for an emergency motion to suspend parenting time and a temporary restraining order, which the court granted, according to the TBI.

An Amber Alert was issued for Noah on Nov. 16 in Tennessee and Arizona. The TBI says an Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued in California.

Investigators say Jacob bought a silver Subaru Legacy from someone on Facebook Marketplace on or around Oct. 30. There were several identifying stickers on the back of the vehicle, but several have since been removed.

The TBI says a tow company in San Clemente, California, impounded the Subaru on Nov. 13 and handed it over to law enforcement to process any potential evidence.

Bonnie Krpata, Jacob Clare’s mom, told WSMV the past week and a half has been excruciating for the family.

She says her son was distraught about not having more time with Noah and was fighting to get overnight visits with him.

Krpata said Jacob was staying with Amber’s family before moving into a trailer a few months ago, adding there are concerns about their relationship.

“There has been talk of inappropriateness,” Krpata told WSMV in an interview. “I pray it’s not true, but we don’t know. There were things that seemed inappropriate.”

Krpata said she just wants her grandchildren back.

“Amber and Noah are not old enough and mature enough to make a decision and live on the road. It is not right. I love you, but you got to bring them babies home,” Krpata pleaded in the interview.

If you see Noah, Amber or Jacob Clare, or have information about their whereabouts, please contact 911, the Gallatin Police Department at (615) 451-3838, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Tips may also be emailed to TipsToTBI@tn.gov.

