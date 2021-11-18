Advertisement

Jude Childers signs to wrestle at Fairmont State University

Jude Childers (center) signs on to wrestle for Fairmont State
Jude Childers (center) signs on to wrestle for Fairmont State
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Jude Childers is a wrestler at Parkersburg South, and is now signed on to wrestle at the college level.

Jude signed on to be a a member of the Fairmont State Falcons wrestling team.

Jude was a part of a Parkersburg South wrestling team that won four state championships in his time at the school, and says he will take a lot of what he learned at South, and bring it to Fairmont State.

Jude says from the moment he stepped on campus, he knew it was the right fit for him.

Jude says this offseason he will work on just about everything in his wrestling repertoire to make sure he is ready for the college level.

