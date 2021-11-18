Advertisement

Lunar eclipse happening tonight

It happens only once or twice a year... and tonight could be your chance to see
Dr. Ann Bragg of Marietta College
Dr. Ann Bragg of Marietta College
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It happens only once or twice a year... and tonight could be your chance to see a lunar eclipse.

According to Dr. Ann Bragg of Marietta College, lunar eclipses happen during the full phase of the moon when the moon passes into the earth’s shadow.

Tonight’s lunar eclipse is expected to begin at 2:20 a.m.

Dr. Bragg says in the beginning, it will look like a normal full moon... “and then it starts to look like a bite has been taken out of the moon as the part that is moving into the earth’s shadow is no longer visible. And the farther the moon moves into the earth’s shadow, the less and less of it appears illuminated.”

Dr. Bragg says the lunar eclipse will be finished by about 5:50 a.m.

She says the Anderson Hancock Planetarium at Marietta College has a holiday program coming up... Thursday evening, December 9th and Sunday afternoon, December 12th.

Reservations can be made by emailing planetarium@marietta.edu

