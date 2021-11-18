New Matamoras man indicted on Aggravated Murder and other felony charges

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A New Matamoras man accused of killing his mother was indicted on numerous felony charges, including Aggravated Murder.

Lionel Gore is in custody after a juvenile in the home saw Gore decapitate Gore’s mother, Diane Gore, and set the house on fire.

Investigators say Gore was then seen fleeing the scene by another relative, to whom he said, “get out of the way, or I’ll kill you next.”

The Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gore on unrelated charges following a police chase in Wetzel County, West Virginia.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office spoke to Gore at the Wetzel County Hospital following the police chase. He allegedly admitted to killing his mother and setting the house on fire.

Gore has been indicted on four counts of Aggravated Arson, one in the second degree and three in the first degree, three counts of Endangering Children in the third degree, one count of Tampering with Evidence in the third degree, and one count of Abuse of a Corpse, a misdemeanor in the second degree.

You can read our complete coverage of the story here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.