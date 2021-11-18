Obituary: Ford, Anna Belle “Wilcox”

Anna Belle “Wilcox” Ford passed away November 17, 2021, at Elizabeth Care Center in Elizabeth, WV.

She was born January 19, 1935, in Jackson County, WV, a daughter of the late Audrey E. and Florence Sims Wilcox, and was married to the late Calvin “Bud” Ford for 56 years.

Anna Belle attended Wirt County Schools and was a 1952 graduate of Parkersburg High School. She worked at Parkersburg Savings and Loan, Union Trust, Community Banks, and Montgomery Ward. She was a member of the Eastern Star for over 60 years and was a member of the Lubeck Community Baptist Church. She sang with the Ford Family Gospel Singers.

She is survived by daughter, Deborah Willis (Jerry) Roberts; son, Charles “Butch” (Christina) Ford; granddaughter, Tina Ford Nichols; grandson, Derrick Willis; great-granddaughters Alana Willis, Abby, and Maddy Nichols; sister-in-law, Betty Wilcox; special cousins, Patty Lambing, Glen Long, and Kim Adkins.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by grandson, Shawn Willis; brothers, Rev. Norman Wilcox and Roy Wilcox; sister-in-law, Sandra Wilcox, and son-in-law, John Willis.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home in South Parkersburg, WV with Dr. Mark McCoy officiating. Burial will follow in the Evergreen South Cemetery. There will be no graveside services. Visitation will be Friday, November 19, 2021, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lubeck Community Baptist Church Building Fund, 154 Homewood Road, Parkersburg, WV. 26101.

