Obituary: Goudy, Evelyn M.

Evelyn M. Goudy, 91, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Evelyn was born July 24, 1930, to Raymond and Lillian Jenkins in Vienna, WV where she spent all of her life until moving to Glenwood in Marietta in 2017.

She is survived by her daughter, Candace (William Young) of Delray Beach, FL; her son, Mark of Vienna; two granddaughters, Devin (Derrick Banerjee) of Bethesda, MD and Shannon Goudy (William Staniland) of Washington, DC; and daughter-in-law, Ann Goudy of Pittsburgh, PA.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Brabham.

A 1948 alumna of PHS, Evelyn sang in the A Capella Choir and was later the oldest participating member of the Centennial Choir. After marriage and children, she received a BA at Marietta College and MA at WVU and realized her goal of becoming a teacher. She first taught 3rd grade at Tygart Elementary in Parkersburg and also taught at Parkersburg High School. The majority of her career was teaching English at Marietta Jr. and Sr. High. After a few years of retirement, she was a substitute teacher for Belpre until she was 84.

Duplicate Bridge was a favorite hobby and she played in national tournaments throughout the country, becoming a Life Master in 1995. Evelyn also enjoyed bowling in a senior league, living her motto of “bowling for the body, bridge for the mind”. Her competitive spirit was further displayed through her love of WVU sports. She attended numerous games and bowl games, never missing an opportunity to chant “let’s go Mountaineers” or sing “Country Roads”. Evelyn had a true passion for literature, music, theatre, and culture. She loved her time traveling throughout Europe and touring 44 states and numerous National Parks. From the age of 8, she entertained family and friends with the piano. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, Parkersburg, where she sang in the choir. She also served many years as an organist for St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, Parkersburg. Evelyn will be remembered for her joie de vivre!

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, 1001 Juliana Street, Parkersburg officiated by Reverend Alicia Randolph Rapking. Burial will follow in Evergreen North Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg, and 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

