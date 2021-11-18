Advertisement

Obituary: Knopp, Terry

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Terry Knopp, 69, of Parkersburg, WV passed away November 16, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 20, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Richard Glen and Laurada Pearl Parsons Knopp.

Terry worked as a mechanic, enjoyed motorcycle riding, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard.

He is survived by one sister, Paula Sue (Jim) Righter; three brothers, Gary, Leon (Judy), and Danny (Judy) Knopp; many nieces and nephews; other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Gene and Lionel Knopp.

Funeral services are private.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

