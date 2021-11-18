Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Lisa Dianne

Lisa Dianne Pfalzgraf, 49, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

She lost a courageous battle with breast cancer and passed away at her home surrounded by her family.

Lisa is survived by her best friend and companion James A. Kincaid. Lisa is also survived by her father James Pfalzgraf and her mother Rita Morrell. Lisa has two sons, Michael Gabriel and Jacob Gabriel. Lisa leaves behind the love of her life Meara Wagnor. Lisa was also survived by her two brothers, Brian Pfalzgraf (Michelle) and Timothy Pfalzgraf, sister Sandra Wells (Tim). Lisa will be sadly missed by her two fur babies Roxie and Charlie.

Lisa was preceded in death by an infant sister Brenda Lee Pfalzgraf. Special thanks go out to Melissa Lott who helped take care of Lisa during the final weeks of her life.

Public visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavuittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.