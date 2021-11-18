Advertisement

Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Lisa Dianne

Lisa Pfalzgraf obit
Lisa Pfalzgraf obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lisa Dianne Pfalzgraf, 49, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

She lost a courageous battle with breast cancer and passed away at her home surrounded by her family.

Lisa is survived by her best friend and companion James A. Kincaid.  Lisa is also survived by her father James Pfalzgraf and her mother Rita Morrell. Lisa has two sons, Michael Gabriel and Jacob Gabriel.  Lisa leaves behind the love of her life Meara Wagnor. Lisa was also survived by her two brothers, Brian Pfalzgraf (Michelle) and Timothy Pfalzgraf, sister Sandra Wells (Tim).  Lisa will be sadly missed by her two fur babies Roxie and Charlie.

Lisa was preceded in death by an infant sister Brenda Lee Pfalzgraf. Special thanks go out to Melissa Lott who helped take care of Lisa during the final weeks of her life.

Public visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 AM until 1:30 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavuittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens
Sheila Diane Gore obit
Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane
David Alan Eddy obit
Obituary: Eddy, David Alan
Former doc named in acupuncture investigation
Hotline complaint prompted new investigation into former doc at Beckley VA Medical Center
Sheriff addresses retirement on Facebook

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Reynolds, Glenn Eugene
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Knopp, Terry
Evelyn Goudy obit
Obituary: Goudy, Evelyn M.
Anna Bell Wilcox Ford obit
Obituary: Ford, Anna Belle “Wilcox”