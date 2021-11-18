Advertisement

Obituary: Reynolds, Glenn Eugene

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Glenn Eugene Reynolds, 59, of Spencer, went to our Savior, November 6, 2021.

He was born May 23, 1962, at Erie, Penn., the son of the late Alvin and Imogene Hanold Reynolds.

Glenn was a disabled laborer.

Survivors include his loving companion Karen Sue Coe of Spencer; two children, two brothers and two sisters all of Alabama.

Mr. Reynolds has been cremated.

John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, handled the cremation arrangements.

Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhomeinc.com

