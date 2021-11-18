Obituary: Wyatt, Juanita G.

Juanita G. Wyatt, 91, of Ravenswood, WV died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her residence. She was born in Wood County a daughter of the late Jasper T. and Ethel Gay (Blosser) Wyatt. She had lived the last few years of her life with her great-niece Shona Varney (Gary).

She is survived by her nieces Louise Smith of Parkersburg, Doris Ann Tucker (Rick) of Ravenswood; nephews Walter Lowther (Kathy) of Wyoming and Michael Wyatt of Mineral Wells; and several grandnieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert D. and William Lee Wyatt; sisters Jane Lowther, Marie Evelyn Wyatt, and Helen Louise Wyatt; and nieces Delores Black and Bobbi Fulkerson.

Services will be Sunday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Skeens officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery South. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.