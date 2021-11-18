Advertisement

Obituary: Wyatt, Juanita G.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Juanita G. Wyatt, 91, of Ravenswood, WV died Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at her residence.  She was born in Wood County a daughter of the late Jasper T. and Ethel Gay (Blosser) Wyatt.  She had lived the last few years of her life with her great-niece Shona Varney (Gary).

She is survived by her nieces Louise Smith of Parkersburg, Doris Ann Tucker (Rick) of Ravenswood; nephews Walter Lowther (Kathy) of Wyoming and Michael Wyatt of Mineral Wells; and several grandnieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers Robert D. and William Lee Wyatt; sisters Jane Lowther, Marie Evelyn Wyatt, and Helen Louise Wyatt; and nieces Delores Black and Bobbi Fulkerson.

Services will be Sunday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Chris Skeens officiating.  Burial will be at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery South.  Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

