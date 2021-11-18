Sen. Brown’s solution to supply issues: build American

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAP) - U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown is targeting overseas imports in legislation he is supporting to combat the nation’s current supply chain problems.

Brown says legislation he is calling the “Supply Chain Resiliency Act” would reduce American reliance on foreign goods-particularly from China-which he says are the cause of delivery delays in products like microchips for new cars and trucks.

The Democratic Ohio senator says those are goods American workers have the ability to manufacture in the U.S.

”We shouldn’t be outsourcing those jobs when we know how to do that here,” Brown said Thursday in an interview with WTAP. “It’s what business does to find cheap labor, but those days have to be behind us, and we’ve seen wages go up and that needs to be the way our future looks.”

Brown in our interview also walked back a prediction he made to us two weeks ago, that the remaining part of President Biden’s “Build Back Better” infrastructure bill would be passed by Thanksgiving. With about a week to go before the holiday Brown admitted, “that was a bit optimistic”.

He added, however, he still believes the measure will be passed before the end of the year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.