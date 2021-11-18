Advertisement

Upcoming holiday events

Christmas
Christmas(WRDW)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 12:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Below is a list of upcoming holiday events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Wood County

- The Parkersburg Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m.

- Parkersburg City Park’s “Holidays in the Park” drive-through display will be up from November 20 to December 30.

- The Vienna Holly Days Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m.

- The Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Annual Christmas Train will be between 6th and Avery Streets on December 12th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Pleasants County

- A Christmas tree lighting will be held by Pleasants County Parks and Recreation on December 4 at 4:30 p.m. near shelter 2 in Pleasants County Park.

- The St. Mary’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Washington County

- The Merry-etta Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, November 27 at 6:00 p.m.

- Belpre’s Community Tree lighting will be held Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. in Civitan park.

- Belpre’s Festival of Lights: The lights turn on Wednesday, November 24th.

- Belpre’s Festival of Lights Parade will be held Saturday, November 27 at 6 p.m.

- The Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Annual Christmas Train will be at 315 Market Street in Marietta on December 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-The Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Annual Christmas Train will be on Depot Street near the park on December 12th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Further events

If you have an upcoming holiday event and want to let people know, please e-mail us at news@wtap.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens
Sheila Diane Gore obit
Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane
David Alan Eddy obit
Obituary: Eddy, David Alan
Former doc named in acupuncture investigation
Hotline complaint prompted new investigation into former doc at Beckley VA Medical Center
Sheriff addresses retirement on Facebook

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/18/21
Crash update
UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens, 11/18/21
Judge Waters grants motion for mental evaluation of Keith Allen Crace.
Belpre man granted mental evaluation in hearing
Change this caption before publishing
Rusen honored for establishing local public defender’s office