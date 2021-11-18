PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Below is a list of upcoming holiday events around the Mid-Ohio Valley.

Wood County

- The Parkersburg Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4 at 2:00 p.m.

- Parkersburg City Park’s “Holidays in the Park” drive-through display will be up from November 20 to December 30.

- The Vienna Holly Days Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 4 at 11:00 a.m.

- The Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Annual Christmas Train will be between 6th and Avery Streets on December 12th from 7:00 to 8:30 p.m.

Pleasants County

- A Christmas tree lighting will be held by Pleasants County Parks and Recreation on December 4 at 4:30 p.m. near shelter 2 in Pleasants County Park.

- The St. Mary’s Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, December 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Washington County

- The Merry-etta Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, November 27 at 6:00 p.m.

- Belpre’s Community Tree lighting will be held Friday, November 19 at 6:00 p.m. in Civitan park.

- Belpre’s Festival of Lights: The lights turn on Wednesday, November 24th.

- Belpre’s Festival of Lights Parade will be held Saturday, November 27 at 6 p.m.

- The Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Railroad Annual Christmas Train will be at 315 Market Street in Marietta on December 11 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

-The Belpre Industrial Parkersburg Annual Christmas Train will be on Depot Street near the park on December 12th from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Further events

If you have an upcoming holiday event and want to let people know, please e-mail us at news@wtap.com.

