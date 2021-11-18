Advertisement

Wood County Commission considering five names for interim sheriff

By Zach Shrivers and Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission said five people have asked to be appointed interim sheriff since Steve Stephens announced his retirement on Monday.

Charlie Johnson, Gary M. Deem, Henry “Bud” Williams, Joe Martin, and Rick Woodyard have all thrown their hats into the ring.

Commission will interview all five in a special meeting next Wednesday.

Voters will pick someone to complete Stephens’s 2020-2024 term during a special election next spring, but someone has to fill the position from December until then. County Commissioners will appoint the person who does so.

All of the candidates commissioners are considering have previous law enforcement experience, and many are familiar to the public.

Martin is the current Chief of Police in Parkersburg and Woodyard is the current director of the Wood County 911 Center.

Williams ran for sheriff in 2016, the year Stephens was first elected.

Deem is a Wirt County deputy sheriff, according to Commission President Blair Couch, but he used to work in Wood County.

Johnson is a former chief deputy in the Wood County Sheriff’s Department.

