Advertisement

Wreck slows traffic on State Route 7

(Source: WALB)
(Source: WALB)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Traffic was halted by a wreck in the northbound lane of State Route 7 near Bells Run Road Thursday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say a Dodge Caliber broke down heading north around 7:14 a.m. causing a Ford Escape to stop behind it. Shortly after, a Ford pickup rear-ended the Escape, pushing it into the Caliber, which was subsequently pushed into a ditch.

Troopers say there is extensive damage to all three cars.

Three people reported minor injuries, but no one was transported from the scene. Troopers say a couple of them were planning to get checked out on their own.

Officials had to close the north bound lane of State Route 7 for over an hour while the crash was cleaned up. The road was fully reopened when troopers left the scene around 8:55 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheila Diane Gore obit
Obituary: Gore, Sheila Diane
UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens
David Alan Eddy obit
Obituary: Eddy, David Alan
Sheriff addresses retirement on Facebook
Lisa D. Giberson obit
Obituary: Giberson, Lisa D.

Latest News

Artsbridge
Artsbridge Arts & Entertainment Update, 11/18/21
Crash update
UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens, 11/18/21
Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Commission considering five names for interim sheriff
Zach Miles and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 11/18/21