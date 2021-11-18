Wreck slows traffic on State Route 7

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Traffic was halted by a wreck in the northbound lane of State Route 7 near Bells Run Road Thursday morning.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say a Dodge Caliber broke down heading north around 7:14 a.m. causing a Ford Escape to stop behind it. Shortly after, a Ford pickup rear-ended the Escape, pushing it into the Caliber, which was subsequently pushed into a ditch.

Troopers say there is extensive damage to all three cars.

Three people reported minor injuries, but no one was transported from the scene. Troopers say a couple of them were planning to get checked out on their own.

Officials had to close the north bound lane of State Route 7 for over an hour while the crash was cleaned up. The road was fully reopened when troopers left the scene around 8:55 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.