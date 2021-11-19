Accident on Washington Boulevard in Belpre
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Belpre, OH. (WTAP) - An accident involving a vehicle and a road worker took place on Washington Boulevard, across from the Celebration Center, in Belpre on Friday morning.
That’s according to the Belpre Police Department, who said they currently believe a vehicle struck a sign along the road, which then struck a road worker.
Right now, information is limited, but WTAP will update the story as more information comes our way.
