Accident on Washington Boulevard in Belpre

Scene where an accident occurred Friday morning in Belpre
Scene where an accident occurred Friday morning in Belpre(WTAP)
By Jack Selby
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Belpre, OH. (WTAP) - An accident involving a vehicle and a road worker took place on Washington Boulevard, across from the Celebration Center, in Belpre on Friday morning.

That’s according to the Belpre Police Department, who said they currently believe a vehicle struck a sign along the road, which then struck a road worker.

Right now, information is limited, but WTAP will update the story as more information comes our way.

