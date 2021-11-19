Accident on Washington Boulevard in Belpre

Belpre, OH. (WTAP) - An accident involving a vehicle and a road worker took place on Washington Boulevard, across from the Celebration Center, in Belpre on Friday morning.

That’s according to the Belpre Police Department, who said they currently believe a vehicle struck a sign along the road, which then struck a road worker.

Right now, information is limited, but WTAP will update the story as more information comes our way.

