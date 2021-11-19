Advertisement

Boys & Girls Club unveils gymnasium

The new facility includes a gymnasium, a Planet Fitness exercise room, a concession stand, a community room, and laundry facilities
New basketball hoop
New basketball hoop(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A project that’s been years in the making... Thursday night, The Boys & Girls Club of Washington County finally opened its new gymnasium.

The building was donated by the family of Gary Murphy, President of the Boys & Girls Club of Washington County Board of Directors.

According to Murphy, the gymnasium has been a labor of love... one that started with his father.

The new facility includes a gymnasium, a Planet Fitness exercise room, a concession stand, a community room, and laundry facilities... and Murphy says they’re not done yet.

Murphy says some kids have expressed interest in music and so the next project he’s working on is building a teen center and a music room.

