Advertisement

Local rent prices could rise following hike in raw material and utility costs

Rent prices could increase following hike in raw material and utility costs
Rent prices could increase following hike in raw material and utility costs(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Everything from food to gas has gone up in price as the inflation rate in the U.S. remains the highest it’s been in over a decade.

And according to Brenda Hinton, a member at Silverheels Property Management, rent prices locally could go up as well. While rent prices have increased due to supply being low since the start of the pandemic, Hinton says rent prices aren’t tied to inflation.

“Although insurance, utilities, labor, and supplies will affect our landlords and will affect homeowners, those things are not passed on to the renter as they happen,” Hinton said.

“Renters are typically in leased terms and you don’t change things mid-way for them. But, as those things create more expenses for the landlord, in the long run, it will trend the rent s higher.”

Hinton says there are several resources throughout the area they advise people to reach out to receive rental assistance. Hinton says Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, Community Resources Inc., and Mountaineer Rental Assistance are able to provide rent and utility assistance.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lionel Gore
New Matamoras man indicted on Aggravated Murder and other felony charges
UPDATE: One person dies after crash on US 50 in Athens
Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Commission considering five names for interim sheriff
Aimilia Eaves and Meredith Muller
Two PHS Red Wings head off to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
Parkersburg Police Chief Joe Martin poses with the retiring detectives. (file)
Parkersburg Police Chief to retire at the end of 2021

Latest News

Alease Goe and Alicia Randolph Rapking sit among the 'Quilts of Valor' at the First United...
This is Home: Local veterans honored with ‘Quilts of Valor’
Checkers board
World champion checkers player visits Belpre
New basketball hoop
Boys & Girls Club unveils gymnasium
Zach Miles and Dave Fleming
Dave Fleming Live in Studio, 11/19/21