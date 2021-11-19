Merry-etta Christmas Parade returns in-person

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - After having to move the event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Merry-etta Christmas Parade returns next week.

Historically, the parade takes place on the Saturday following Thanksgiving... known as Small Business Saturday... and after having to move to the summer last year, this year’s parade is back to its normal date.

This year’s theme is “Candyland.”

Event organizers promise “floats, dance routines, carolers, and much more, all complete with festive Christmas lights.”

Parade co-chair Jennifer TInkler says “it’s been too long since we’ve been able to do something as a community... I just think it’s going to be a good family event.”

The parade kicks off next Saturday, the 27th at 6 p.m.

It will conclude at 7:30 p.m.

Event organizers say Santa Claus will make his appearance at the end of the parade.

This year’s Merry-etta Christmas Parade sponsor is Marietta College.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.