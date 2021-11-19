Norwood United Methodist Church will give away Thanksgiving dinners

MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - On Thanksgiving day Norwood United Methodist Church will be giving out Thanksgiving dinners to all of those who come. The meals will consist of turkey, stuffing and green beans.

They will be giving out food for thanksgiving starting at 11:30 a.m. and will be looking for volunteers starting Wednesday where shifts will begin at 7 a.m. where they will be preparing and boxing meals for the people who are coming to receive food.

Coming together at this time of year is important for most and Thanksgiving community dinner coordinator, Michael Williams, says that the stories he hears adds to the joy of giving out dinners every year.

“We always get stories from our volunteers as well as the people who receive meals that great conversations were had on front porches on doorsteps. And it really just brings some joy into peoples lives on both sides, both sides of the meal,” said Williams.

The church encourages all to come out whether it is to volunteer or to receive food.

