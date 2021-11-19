Advertisement

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug crime

A gavel.
A gavel.
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thirty-seven-year-old Benjamin Michael Nash of Parkersburg pleaded guilty Friday to a federal drug crime.

According to court documents, in July 2020 Nash traveled from Parkersburg to California where he bought 875 grams of methamphetamine, 50 boxes of psilocybin candy bars, 19 pounds of marijuana, and other controlled substances.  He shipped the drugs to himself from California to Parkersburg where he intended to distribute them. 

On August 8, 2020, a United States Postal Service employee handling the package notified law enforcement after smelling an odor of marijuana.  Investigators seized the package and executed a search warrant on it before it could be delivered to Nash.

Nash pleaded guilty to attempting to possess with intent to distribute quantities of methamphetamine and psilocybin. He faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on February 24, 2022.

