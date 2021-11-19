Two PHS Red Wings head off to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Thanksgiving is now a week away. One last week for two PHS Red Wing dancers to prepare for their big performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I’ve never been on a plane, this is my first time flying,” junior Aimilia Eaves said.

Eaves, along with her fellow classmate and Red Wing dancer Meredith Muller, will be taking flight to New York City to dance for three hours straight in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Both were invited to be a part of the parade by Spirit of America Productions after the girls participated in a dance camp back in July.

“We all got together, and we were like, hmmm, how much is this going to cost? Can we afford it? Do we need to fundraise?” Muller, a senior at PHS said.

“We just decided, we can do this. We can totally do this. We’re going to make our dreams come true and do it.”

The girls held several successful fundraisers and have received a lot of support from the community and their team. The Red Wings held a send-off for the girls to wish them luck. Both girls just started dancing just a few years ago and say they hope their performance in the big apple can show even novices can achieve monumental goals.

“Well, let’s just say, it’s once in a lifetime opportunity. I’m blown away that the time has gone by this fast. I’m so excited to be in the city. I think it’s going to be an amazing experience. I’m going to make a lot of new friends, and just learn how to dance,” Muller said.

“I feel like if I wasn’t going to do this, it’s not going to help me push forward to do anything in the future, so I think it’s a really good thing to get myself out there right now,” Eaves said.

Both girls say they plan to continue dancing after they graduate high school and that they are grateful for the support they have received from the community and their team.

