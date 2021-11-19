Advertisement

Third law suit filed against Wood County Commission, Stephens

Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Sheriff(n/a)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 11:14 AM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A third law suit has been filed against the Wood County Commission, Sheriff’s Department, and Steve Stephens.

The complaint was filed in Wood County Circuit Court Friday morning by Timothy Allen, a current Wood County deputy sheriff.

The law firm representing Allen is the same one representing Mark Harris and Della Matheny, the other two people suing the county and Stephens.

The suit alleges Sheriff Stephens threatened to demote Allen after learning Allen was involved in a relationship with Deputy Tasha Hewitt. Hewitt later filed a complaint against the sheriff, claiming a hostile work environment in the sheriff’s office.

Deputy Allen is seeking a jury trial to determine damages.

We’re working on getting more details up.

You can read the full lawsuit here.

