This is Home: Local veterans honored with ‘Quilts of Valor’

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A chilly day calls for a nice warm blanket…and thanks to a local group of talented quilters, 20 local veterans are staying warm and being honored for their service to our country.

“My hands have been on a lot of them. I’ve quilted a lot of them and made several of them,” Alease Goe said.

Goe is not only an avid quilter but a big supporter of veterans. So naturally, she leads the local group of sewers who are part of Quilts of Valor, a national organization that was started in 2003 as a way to honor and comfort veterans for their service and sacrifice.

Goe said her and 14 other members from First United Methodist Church in Parkersburg and Saint Margaret Mary made 20 quilts of honor to give out to local veterans.

“Today’s military is sort of volunteer. You sign up for it. They don’t draft you anymore. Sometimes they return home and don’t get any thanks. This is one way of thanking the veterans for keeping the united states as it is, free for us,” Goe said.

Goe said she and the rest of the group started working on the quilts this spring. Each group member pays for all the supplies and follows specific quilt patterns that are sent to them from the quilts of valor national organization.

“A quilt of valor can be any color but if a veteran gets to choose what they want they always choose red white and blue,” Goe said.

Alicia Randolph Rapking, Reverend at First United Methodist Church, says Goe and the group presented the red, white, and blue quilts to the veterans during the Sunday service before Veterans Day.

“I could not think of a more wonderful way to say thank you, in the month of gratitude, or to say thank you close to veterans day and so I have been thrilled that they have taken this project on and I am so proud of them,” Randolph Rapking said.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.