Williamstown Police Department upgrades system and equipment

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I’m wearing one of the new vests. This is what is called a load-bearing vest. And what that means is where the guys would normally carry a lot of weight, a lot of equipment on their gear you’re carrying it on this vest now instead of on your waist. It’s better for the guys’ backs,” says Williamstown police chief, Shawn Graham.

The Williamstown police department has new vests—bought with money seized in a drug investigation.

Graham says using seized assets saves the city a lot of money.

Doing so recently got the department a new gray 2016 Dodge Charger.

“It was obtained through a narcotics trafficking investigation. And we decided to keep that vehicle for a backup cruiser. It’s actually in use now,” says Graham. “The value of the vehicle is over $25 thousand. So, when you look at the vests that we paid for with drug funds, the vehicle that we seized, the grant -- we saved over $100 thousand on all these things put together in the last month.”

The department is also getting a more up-to-date records management system that will go along with the rest of law enforcement in Wood County.

It was purchased using a grant from Homeland Security worth over $66 thousand.

“I was just very happy that the grant came through this year. Last year it didn’t. So, we went out an extra year without this better records management system. But it was worth the wait,” says Graham.

Next, the department hopes to get a K-9 unit.

