World champion checkers player visits Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - A world champion checkers player visited Belpre today on his way to competition in Tulsa, Oklahoma next week.

Lubabalo Kondlo came all the way from South Africa to meet with Alan Millhone, Belpre resident and president of the American Checkers Federation.

The world champion says he first got connected with Millhone through email.

The two met in-person for the first time in 2007 in Las Vegas.

Millhone says he has judged world championship checkers matches a handful of times across the world.

Kondlo spoke of the value that the game can add to your life.

“I got interested when I found out there are books to read, you know. The books are so fascinating and scientific to read... I can say checkers is good for children in schools. It’s stimulating their minds. It makes them solve problems easily... not to give up.”

Kondlo will be competing in the 3-Move US National Checkers Tournament in Tulsa.

Competition runs November 29th trough December 3rd.

Kondlo says that following competition, he’ll travel back to Belpre before returning home to South Africa.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.