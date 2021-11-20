Police officer charged in domestic dispute

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A dispute between two law enforcement officiers leads to one of them being charged with domestic assault and unlawful restraint.

The alleged victim, Taylor K. Phillips, told a State Police investigator Gary Lee Powers became angry about a text message she sent him about a previous argument in their relationship.

A criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate Court says Powers charged Phillips and aimed his duty weapon at the victim’s police K-9 when the dog attempted to defend her.

Phillips told investigators Powers later threatened to kill her when she tried to leave their house.

Powers, who was arraigned Friday in Magistrate Court, has denied the incident happened. A magistrate set a $2,000 personal recognizance bond for him.

