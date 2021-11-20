Route 14 crash stops traffic

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It happened in Vienna near Miller Door around 4:30 Saturday afternoon...

An official with Vienna Fire says both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

One passenger was examined by medics but no one had to be transported to the hospital.

Traffic started back, slowly, a little after 5:00.

Traffic was restored to normal conditions before 5:30.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.