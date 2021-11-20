Advertisement

Route 14 crash stops traffic

It happened near Miller Door around 4:30 Saturday afternoon
Route 14
Route 14(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - It happened in Vienna near Miller Door around 4:30 Saturday afternoon...

An official with Vienna Fire says both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

One passenger was examined by medics but no one had to be transported to the hospital.

Traffic started back, slowly, a little after 5:00.

Traffic was restored to normal conditions before 5:30.

