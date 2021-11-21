Candlelight vigil held for Transgender Day of Remembrance

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tonight, community members joined Out MOV and the Marietta College Office of Diversity and Inclusion for a candlelight vigil at Muskingum Park.

The vigil honored those lost to anti-transgender violence.

It’s part of the 22nd International Transgender Day of Remembrance.

According to Jeanne Peters of Out MOV, “2021 has already seen at least 47 transgender or gender non-conforming people die by violent means.”

Peters says that... like in previous years, “most of the lives taken were those of Black and Latina transgender women.”

One of the speakers was West Virginia’s first openly transgender official Rosemary Ketchum.

“Trans people are in every neighborhood, every county, every city and state in the United States. They are your neighbors. They can be your friends and your family and even part of your inner circle whether you know it or not. I know plenty of trans folks who have yet to come out and share that information with their community because maybe they don’t feel safe or maybe they don’t feel welcome...” says Ketchum.

Other speakers included TransOhio Board Member Ginger Williams, Marietta College Student Will Hayes, and Capital University Student Danielle Thrasher.

For Peters, tonight was about standing with those who she says are “simply living their authentic lives in the face of tremendous obstacles.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.