“City of Merry-etta” tree lighting

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A crowd gathered tonight to witness the annual lighting of the Christmas Tree.

The tree is located on the Armory Lawn at Front Street.

According to Marietta Main Street, this tree was first installed in 2018

Officials say the tree has thousands of lights.

Marietta Main Street says they hope the vibrancy of the Christmas tree “matches the vibrancy of downtown (Marietta) during the holiday season.”

