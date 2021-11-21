Advertisement

Porterfield Baptist Church seeking volunteers for Night to Shine prom

Porterfield Baptist Church looking for Night to Shine volunteers
Porterfield Baptist Church looking for Night to Shine volunteers(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Porterfield Baptist Church is looking for help when they host their Night to Shine prom event on February 5, 2021. The event is a prom hosted by the church for people with special needs.

The event has been hosted inside of the building and included a dance floor, fun lights and crowns but due to the pandemic they have had to move to an outdoor event. This outdoor event still includes a crowning for the guests, car decorations and an outdoor dance floor.

Although the event has moved outside the same joy is created from the event.

“We still see so many styles. Grinning ear-to-ear. They are enthusiastic and loving every bit of it. But not only the guests also the volunteers are able to leave changed,” said planning team member Tona Heft.

An event will be held at Porterfield Baptist Church on Sunday Nov. 21,2021 at 6 p.m. and if you are not able to make it tonight the church will host another event on Dec. 12,2021 at 6 p.m.

Volunteers can register at the church’s website at movnight2shine.com until Dec. 31,2021.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officer charged in domestic dispute
Route 14
Route 14 crash stops traffic
A gavel.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
Wood County Sheriff
Third law suit filed against Wood County Commission, Stephens
Scene where an accident occurred Friday morning in Belpre
UPDATE | Accident on Washington Boulevard in Belpre

Latest News

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil held for Transgender Day of Remembrance
Christmas tree
“City of Merry-etta” tree lighting
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose
Ohio Secretary of State discusses election security in Marietta
Police officer charged in domestic dispute