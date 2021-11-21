Porterfield Baptist Church seeking volunteers for Night to Shine prom

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Porterfield Baptist Church is looking for help when they host their Night to Shine prom event on February 5, 2021. The event is a prom hosted by the church for people with special needs.

The event has been hosted inside of the building and included a dance floor, fun lights and crowns but due to the pandemic they have had to move to an outdoor event. This outdoor event still includes a crowning for the guests, car decorations and an outdoor dance floor.

Although the event has moved outside the same joy is created from the event.

“We still see so many styles. Grinning ear-to-ear. They are enthusiastic and loving every bit of it. But not only the guests also the volunteers are able to leave changed,” said planning team member Tona Heft.

An event will be held at Porterfield Baptist Church on Sunday Nov. 21,2021 at 6 p.m. and if you are not able to make it tonight the church will host another event on Dec. 12,2021 at 6 p.m.

Volunteers can register at the church’s website at movnight2shine.com until Dec. 31,2021.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.