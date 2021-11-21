Advertisement

Report: Multiple people injured after driver plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Police are asking people to avoid the downtown area of Waukesha.

According to WBAY’S affiliate WISN, a witness tells them she saw a driver in an SUV “barreling down the street” into people who were marching in the city’s Christmas parade.

The witness also told WISN she saw at least four injured people not moving on the ground, and saw at least one person flipped over the hood of the SUV, adding the driver kept going and did not stop.

Another witness tells WISN the SUV was estimated to be traveling about 40 mph when it hit the crowd of people.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officer charged in domestic dispute
Route 14
Route 14 crash stops traffic
A gavel.
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal drug crime
Wood County Sheriff
Third law suit filed against Wood County Commission, Stephens
Scene where an accident occurred Friday morning in Belpre
UPDATE | Accident on Washington Boulevard in Belpre

Latest News

FILE - The Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during a news conference after the verdict was read in the...
Protesters trace route Rittenhouse took in Kenosha
Buck season starts Monday
Upcoming buck hunting season starts Monday
A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti,...
US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti
The Build Back Better bill is expected to face some hurdles as it heads to the Senate.
Biden's Build Back Better plan may face Senate hurdles