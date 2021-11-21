Upcoming buck hunting season starts Monday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The buck hunting season for West Virginia opens this Monday and people couldn’t be more excited to be able to legally get over and enjoy the season.

Captain Lester at Parkersburg DNR said that this is the most anticipated time of year when it comes to hunting and he expects many people to be out hunting deer. However, with those people that means that safety is just as important.

When speaking about the season he included just some precautions for hunters to be safe for themselves and others around them. Captain Lester says that all hunters should be aware of surroundings, make sure you are not trespassing, and to wear at least 400 sq. inches of blaze orange which is a required law.

It is possible for hunters to be able to enjoy the season while also keeping everyone safe as well. Think about others when you are out hunting.

Happy hunting to all!

