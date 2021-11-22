2021 community Thanksgiving dinners in the Mid Ohio Valley

MID OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) -There are several organizations, businesses and nonprofits providing Thanksgiving meals this season throughout the MOV. Check each organization’s website or Facebook page for the latest information as it may change.

Parkersburg:

-The Salvation Army of Parkersburg: Thanksgiving meal pickup is at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 25th, at the side of the building located at 534 5th Street in Parkersburg.

-First Christian Church: Meal pickup starts at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 23rd. Twenty-five meals will be available at the church. Some will be ready-to-eat meals and others will be meal kits people can take home to prepare food.

-First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ): Community Thanksgiving dinner will take place at the church fellowship hall located at 1400 Washington Avenue in Parkersburg. Dinner will begin at noon and continue until the food is gone.

St. Mary’s:

-Pleasant’s County Senior Nutrition: Meals can be picked up starting at 11:00 on Wednesday, November 24th at the corner of 2nd street and Gross street in St. Mary’s. People 60 and older can make a donation based on their monthly income and people younger than 60 will need to pay $7 for the meals.

-Pleasants County Senior Citizens Center: The VFW Post 222 and the Salvation Army of Parkersburg will provide meals on Thursday, November 25th from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Reservations are required and need to be made by Wednesday, November 24th. To make reservations call 304-684-9243.

Williamstown:

-American Legion Post 159: The Williamstown American Legion Post 159 will be delivering meals and will allow people to pick up meals starting at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 25th. Reservations are required. Call 740-525-8802 to reserve a meal.

Marietta:

-Gospel Mission Food Pantry: Turkey pickup from 9:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 24th at the food pantry building located at 309 Lancaster Street in Marietta. There will be 100 frozen turkeys that will be given away.

-Norwood United Methodist Church: Thanksgiving dinners will be given to all of those who come to the church located at 23 Colgate Drive in Marietta. Meals will also be delivered. The meals will consist of turkey, stuffing and green beans and meals will be given out starting at 11:30 a.m. Volunteers, especially drivers, are needed Wednesday and Thursday. Deliveries begin at 10:30 a.m. To sign up to volunteer or to receive meals contact Norwoodthanksgiving.org.

