Advertisement

Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street
Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities say that they were originally called out to a car fire at roughly 4:45 in the afternoon.

However, as the fire to the car continued to go a fuel canister was caught in the fire.

Because of this, the fire grew to damage part of the house. Including damage to the car port, the canopy and two windows.

Fire officials say that the damage to the inside of the home is minimal and that there are no injuries at this time.

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

We will have more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police officer charged in domestic dispute
Route 14
Route 14 crash stops traffic
Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil held for Transgender Day of Remembrance
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday...
5 dead, 40 injured after SUV speeds into Christmas parade
Buck season starts Monday
Upcoming buck hunting season starts Monday

Latest News

Changes planned for some Wood County precincts
Marietta police increasing presence at “Merry-etta Christmas Parade”
Marietta police increasing presence at “Merry-etta Christmas Parade”
Wood County meat processing plant helping those in need of food
Wood County meat processing plant helping those in need of food
Local Thanksgiving dinners
2021 community Thanksgiving dinners in the Mid Ohio Valley