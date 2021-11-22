Car fire reaches to house on 2500 block of 39th Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Authorities say that they were originally called out to a car fire at roughly 4:45 in the afternoon.

However, as the fire to the car continued to go a fuel canister was caught in the fire.

Because of this, the fire grew to damage part of the house. Including damage to the car port, the canopy and two windows.

Fire officials say that the damage to the inside of the home is minimal and that there are no injuries at this time.

Authorities say they are investigating the cause of the fire.

We will have more information as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.