Changes planned for some Wood County precincts

(WTOK)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There will be some minor changes in Wood County voting precincts before next year’s elections.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes Monday discussed the changes with the Wood County Commission.

They’re the result of changes in population numbers in the just-released U.S. Census. But the major reason is the shift to single-house delegate districts in all West Virginia counties.

While there were few population shifts in Wood County in the past 10 years, the precincts still have to be alligned according to state law.

”The number of registered votes is where we cannot exceed 3,000,” Rhodes told the commission. “Even though there may be 5,000 residents, there’s only 2,000 people registered within that geographical boundary.”

The changes have to be completed in time for the candidate filing period for the 2022 elections that begins January 10.

Rhodes says the boundary changes should not affect the city of Parkersburg or the magisterial districts for the county commission.

