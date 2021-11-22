Marietta police increasing presence at “Merry-etta Christmas Parade”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Because of the parade incident in Waukesha, Wisc. and a few others in Columbus, Ohio and Manchester, Conn., Marietta police are keeping an eye out at this Saturday’s Christmas parade.

Marietta police chief, Aaron Nedeff, says that police and law enforcement presence will be increased for the safety of others.

The chief says that all precautions will be taken for anyone who might do a similar act to this parade.

“You’re always going to be concerned of a copycat or somebody trying to do something because they saw it was successful there if it was an intentional act. So, yes, we’re going to be up. But again it’s something that we’re always at least concerned with in the back of our minds,” says Nedeff.

Chief Nedeff says that the route for the parade will be the same.

He also says that if any other law enforcement would like to help with security that it would be much appreciated.

